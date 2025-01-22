Search results for

Best daily deals

The Galaxy S25 phones are Samsung's first flagships with seamless updates

The less intrusive update method is finally available on Galaxy flagship phones.
Published on2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series phones support seamless updates.
  • This allows you to keep using your phone while an update is installed, while also letting you quickly reboot into the new update.
  • These are the first Galaxy flagship phones to support seamless updates, although the Galaxy A55 also supports this feature.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S25 series, and there’s plenty to know about these new flagship Android phones. One notable feature that might go under the radar is that these are officially the first flagship Galaxy phones to support seamless updates.

Seamless updates were first introduced in 2016, allowing users to keep using their phones while the update was installed in the background on a separate partition. Users are prompted to restart their device once the background installation is complete, and the phone then seamlessly reboots into the newly updated partition. Most Android OEMs have adopted seamless updates since then, including Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others.

By contrast, the Galaxy S24 series and earlier Samsung flagship phones stuck with the old update system update method. This meant users had to stare at an “installing” screen and could not use their phones during this time.

The Galaxy S25 series won’t be the first Samsung phones to support seamless updates as that honor goes to last year’s Galaxy A55. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Samsung confirm that this modern update method is available on flagship Galaxy devices.

Not everyone is happy with seamless updates, though. Colleague Zac Kew-Denniss opined that seamless updates were slow to install in the background. Zac said installation took roughly an hour on his Pixel 8a compared to Samsung phones taking a few minutes with the old update method. So we hope Google and its partners speed things up in the near future.

