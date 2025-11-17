Search results for

Deal alert: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hits the price we've been waiting for — now just $474.99

We've been waiting for the Galaxy S25 FE to drop below $500. Samsung just obliged in its Black Friday sale.
By

1 hour ago

In our video above, we explain how the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is an excellent choice for your next Android smartphone, but you might want to wait until the price drops to $500 or lower. Well, friends, that day has arrived. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Samsung just slashed the price of the Galaxy S25 FE to a record low $474.99. That’s $175 off, and makes the mid-ranger a whole lot more tempting.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for $474.99 ($175 off)

This smartphone is equipped to impress. Featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refreshing 120 Hz smoothness, it’s perfect for media browsing and gaming. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8 GB RAM, making multitasking a breeze.

Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones.
Camera-wise, the Galaxy S25 FE is a strong contender with its versatile triple-camera system. The 50 MP main shooter, along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses, means you’re covered whether you’re snapping landscapes or zooming in on distant subjects. Plus, with its AI enhancements, your selfies and nightlife shots can look better than ever.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in Navy in man's hand showing back of phone
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You’re unlikely to find a better deal on the device this year, so if you’re looking for a solid daily smartphone at an unbeatable price, this could be a great time to grab one. The widget above takes you to the deal.

