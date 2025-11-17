Deal alert: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hits the price we've been waiting for — now just $474.99

In our video above, we explain how the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is an excellent choice for your next Android smartphone, but you might want to wait until the price drops to $500 or lower. Well, friends, that day has arrived. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Samsung just slashed the price of the Galaxy S25 FE to a record low $474.99. That’s $175 off, and makes the mid-ranger a whole lot more tempting. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for $474.99 ($175 off)

This smartphone is equipped to impress. Featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refreshing 120 Hz smoothness, it’s perfect for media browsing and gaming. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8 GB RAM, making multitasking a breeze.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy S25 FE is a strong contender with its versatile triple-camera system. The 50 MP main shooter, along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses, means you’re covered whether you’re snapping landscapes or zooming in on distant subjects. Plus, with its AI enhancements, your selfies and nightlife shots can look better than ever.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You’re unlikely to find a better deal on the device this year, so if you’re looking for a solid daily smartphone at an unbeatable price, this could be a great time to grab one. The widget above takes you to the deal.

