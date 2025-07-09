At $315 off, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a different prospect

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We had our reservations about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge after its recent launch, but much of our scrutiny related to the $1,100 price tag. We felt it should have been marginally cheaper, but it’s a lot cheaper in the Prime Day sale. The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available at just $784.99, a substantial 27% discount off the recommended retail price. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $799.99 (27% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge boasts some impressive features. It’s the slimmest phone in the Galaxy S series, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams. You’ll enjoy a stunning visual experience with its 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, which offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM ensures robust performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $315.00

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 200MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens, both enhanced by Galaxy AI, promoting advanced photo capabilities. Running Android 15 with One UI 7, the phone integrates AI features like Cross App Actions and Now Brief, offering seamless user interactions. You can choose from elegant color options including Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver.

Keep in mind that all Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you’re looking to save, consider signing up for a membership. There’s even a 30-day free trial available if you’re new to the service, offering a chance to take advantage of this and other exciting deals.