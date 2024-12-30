The Galaxy S25 series could help save your life in a car crash

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked files suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a car crash detection sensor.

Previous Samsung flagships also have the same sensor, but Samsung has not yet rolled out the car crash detection feature.

Android smartphones have several personal safety features you hope never to use, but you’re glad they exist for the peace of mind they bring. Car crash detection is one feature we see on Pixel smartphones, but it has been curiously missing on other top Android smartphones. Samsung has long been working on bringing this feature to its flagships, but we haven’t heard of any further progress. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is again including a car crash detection sensor, even though the feature is nowhere to be found.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else.

We’ve spotted some leaked files from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and after digging through them, we can confirm that the device will come with a car crash sensor.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This is the same car crash sensor spotted on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and possibly newer Fold devices.

However, even though all of these phones come with a sensor capable of ascertaining a plausible car crash, the car crash detection feature doesn’t seem to be live on any of these devices for any region. We could not locate any resource or user report on the feature, nor is it available within the Settings app, so we’re inclined to believe that Samsung is still working on the feature (unless we missed a silent rollout).

The Car Crash Detect Wakeup sensor on these Samsung devices is said to be a composite sensor, a virtual sensor that processes and fuses data from underlying physical sensors. One UI builds as old as One UI 5.1.1. have a hidden system app called “MoccaMobile” that contains code for starting and stopping the car crash sensor, but Samsung has not yet activated any UI related to the car crash detection feature.

We’ll have to wait and watch if Samsung finally releases the car crash detection feature with the Galaxy S25 series. Since the sensor exists, buyers of the new flagship can stay confident that the feature will arrive on their phone whenever it launches.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments