The best Samsung smartphones are on sale right now!

Samsung releases a few of the best smartphones the industry has to offer, every single year. Today, 2024’s best handsets are all on sale, thanks to the Samsung Fall Sale, which runs until September 15, 2024.

These deals are part of the Samsung Fall Sale, which will run from September 9 to September 15. That said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer is also labeled as a Deal of the Day, and that specific offer ends on September 10 at 5 AM Pacific. Also, some of the discounts only apply to particular colors. We’ll cover the specifics in each section.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung Save $420.00 Samsung Fall Sale!

Samsung’s Galaxy S series comprises the company’s greatest handsets every single year, and the Ultra model is always the top-tier one. It may be expensive, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is nothing short of amazing and is highly praised by the industry.

For starters, the design is gorgeous, featuring a titanium frame and Gorilla Armor glass for maximum durability. Performance is potent, too, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The display is gorgeous, something we’ve come to expect from any Samsung high-end device. It has a large 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We also really liked the loud, punchy speakers, which are rare on smartphones.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of our main complaints was the price, really. But at $1,000, it’s a much more enticing smartphone. You must know the maximum savings can only be achieved if you get the Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, or Titanium Orange models. Otherwise, the price would be $1,120. That is still a good deal, if you prefer the other color versions. Especially considering this is not the cheapest version, Samsung is giving you a free upgrade to the 512GB model, so the savings are bigger than they seem.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 See price at Samsung Save $270.00 Samsung Fall Sale!

Now, if you want a great foldable phone, Samsung also has what many consider the best ones around. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was just released in July, so this is the first time we see it truly discounted. We had only seen free gift card offers until today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is pretty awesome, and its flip-style design makes it easy to handle, pocket, and carry around. It’s also made beautifully, featuring a streamlined design made of aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Despite having a foldable design, it still features an IP48 rating, giving it some level of water and dust resistance.

Performance doesn’t suffer, as it still comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The main display has a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, but you can also use the external 3.4-inch display for convenience. While the cameras don’t beat the big boys, we found them to be very solid during our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review. Not to mention, we loved the fact that the crease has been reduced!

Savings start from the get-go, as Samsung is offering a free upgrade to the 512GB model. Additionally, everyone gets a $150 discount. If you happen to get the Crafted Black color version, that discount increases to a whopping $270, bringing the cost down to $950.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $570.00 Samsung Fall Sale!

If you want to go all out on one of the industry’s most expensive devices, very few beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its insane starting price of $1,900. There’s a reason for the extra cost, though. This device folds out into what would be mostly considered a tablet, with an internal screen measuring 7.6 inches. Additionally, the external display is the size of a regular phone’s at 6.3 inches.

Samsung didn’t skimp out on other departments, either. Performance will be great thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM. And again, while the camera won’t beat the best camera phones, it does very well. You’ll also enjoy the improved software optimizations and seven-year update promise.

Like with he other options listed above, you will get an automatic free upgrade to the 512GB model. Additionally, everyone gets at least a $450 discount. But if you want max savings, that discount gets increased up to $570 if you pick the Navy, Pink, or Silver Shadow color versions. This brings the lowest possible price point to $1,450, instead of the full $2,020 you would normally pay for this version. Want in on these deals? Remember, the Samsung Fall Sale ends on the 15th, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer might end sooner! You’ll want to make up your mind soon, as this is the first time we’ve seen some of these discounts, and we’re not sure how long it will be until we see these prices again.

