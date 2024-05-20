Search results for

Score $380 of freebies with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Discover Samsung sale

The Samsung summer sale offers a free memory upgrade and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Published on6 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Discover Samsung Summer sale launched today, with a week of tempting deals on some of the top devices from the brand. It’s a strong opening with some fantastic savings on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra worth $380, alongside enhanced trade-in values to save even more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) & Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $1,299.99 ($380 off)

Here’s the breakdown: Firstly, a free memory upgrade is automatically applied, so you’re getting the 512GB variant of the top Android phone for the price of the base model — saving you $120. If you then scroll down the purchase page, you’ll see some exclusive offers, the first of which is the option to add the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (worth $230) to your order at no extra cost.

On top of that double deal, there are enhanced trade-in values on the device today, meaning that your old phone could slash as much as $750 more off the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you prefer straight cash discounts to upgrades and free hardware, Amazon has an equally alluring promotion on the handset. The phone is $250 off at the time of writing, giving you the chance to pick it up for $1,049.99. It’s a nice option, but it is worth noting that there are three exclusive colorways — green, blue, and orange — that you can only get if you buy directly from Samsung.

This is a deal of the day rather than one of the week-long offers, so you don’t have time to sleep on it. Hit the widget above to find out more.

