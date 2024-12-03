Hurry! Get the Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra for just $899.99 while you can

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly still one of the best phones of 2024. It’s a true gem, but it’s also pretty expensive. We saw one of the best deals on it during Black Friday, and luckily for you, the deal is still available. You can take it home for just $899.99. It doesn’t look like this discount will stick around for long, though, as other Samsung smartphone offers are already disappearing. You might want to get it soon. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $899.99

This sale is available from Samsung’s website. The full discount only applies to the Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange color versions. All other models cost the full $1,299.99 retail price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung Save $400.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Korean manufacturer’s best offering so far. It’s also the most expensive Sammy device, unless you start looking at the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is in another category. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we only really complain about the price. It’s certainly nice to catch a good deal on it. While $899.99 isn’t exactly cheap either, this phone is well worth that money.

Samsung made no sacrifices here. The design is gorgeous and solidly constructed, as you would expect from any Samsung flagship. The front and back have Gorilla Glass Armor, and the titanium frame is very tough. It’s also pretty resistant, thanks to the IP68 rating, providing outstanding dust and water resistance.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Of course, the performance is just as impressive. This phone comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, so it will run any app or game without a single issue. It also gets a stunning 6.8-inch display with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, a QHD+ resolution, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also still one of the best camera phones, with the only real competitors being the Google Pixel 9 series and Apple iPhone 16 series.

Of course, there is also one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s biggest highlights, which is the S Pen. If you like using a stylus, nothing in the smartphone market really beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra in this department. You’ll know your investment will last, too, as Samsung is offering an industry-leading seven-year update promise with this phone.

Again, other discounts on Samsung phones have already started to disappear. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is pretty much the only one that still has a significant discount. You might want to act quickly if you’re interested.

