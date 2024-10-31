Save $370 on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, still one of the best phones

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

There are many factors to consider when looking for the best high-end smartphone. Regardless of your preferences, though, you can be sure the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be on your radar. This phone is still impressive, but it is also expensive. It’s good to be on the lookout for a good deal, and today, we have a really nice one for you. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with upgraded 512GB of storage is currently $370 off if you pick one of Samsung’s exclusive colors, slashing the price down to $1,049.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) for just $1,049.99

This offer is available straight from Samsung’s website. Everyone gets a $250 discount when opting for no trade-in. Additionally, Samsung-exclusive colors get an extra $120 off. These hues include Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. Also, this deal is for the 512GB version, which currently costs the same as the 256GB one.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung Save $370.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a high-end device through and through. We gave this impressive handset a stellar review, and we had very few things to complain about. Of course, the main one is the price, but that gets reduced with today’s deal, especially if you were already thinking of upgrading to the 512GB version.

Let’s start with the design, which is just as stellar as you would expect from a Samsung flagship. Aside from looking gorgeous, this thing is made with a titanium frame, as well as Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back. Of course, it also has an IP68 rating for maximum water resistance.

Performance is also up there with the best, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The display is gorgeous, too, offering a large 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like every year, this device also has one of the best camera systems in smartphones. Despite all the power, battery life still averages about a day and a quarter. Not to mention, you will also get that S Pen for doodling around and making notes.

Make sure to act quickly if you’re going to take advantage of this deal. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand! Of course, if you really want to save, we also have a list of the best budget smartphones. None of them will be as impressive as this one, though!

