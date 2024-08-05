Save $351 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

These deals are available straight from Amazon. Only the Titanium Gray and Titanium Violet color versions can be had for $949. The Titanium Black model is also discounted, but by slightly less. It is available for $975.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is nothing short of amazing. The device is crafted beautifully and is made of premium materials. It has a titanium frame, a Gorilla Glass Armor front, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. It’s also large, featuring a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Performance will be no issue, as the device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and sports 12GB of RAM.

We loved the battery life, which averaged at 1.25-1.5 days in our tests, which you can learn more about in our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Not to mention, it has an industry-leading camera system that competes only with the best camera phones out there. And, of course, you also get the added functionality of the included S Pen, which will be great for jotting down notes on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an amazing smartphone, overall. It makes no sacrifices, and we don’t expect a successor to come for many months. If you’re looking to get one of the best phones around without paying a whopping $1,300, this is your chance. Just act quickly, as we don’t know how long the deal will last.

