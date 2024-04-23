Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in best deal yet

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best premium Android phone you can buy, but it was also the model in the latest generation of the Galaxy S line that got a price bump. Retailing for $1,299.99, some shoppers may have thought twice about upgrading. But patient buyers have now been rewarded, with the first $200 Best Buy discount dropping today. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,099.99 ($200 off)

The excellent deal applies to all four colorways of the device available on Amazon and isn’t limited to the 256GB capacity of the smartphone. The 512GB model is down from $1,419.99 to $1,219.99 — again, in the color of your choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra somehow managed to raise the bar once again with its high-end design and performance upgrades. Its titanium casing not only adds a touch of elegance but also alters the feel in hand and pocket, combined with a flatter display that stands out aesthetically. It’s now fortified with Gorilla Glass Armor, surpassing the previous Victus glass in strength. It sports a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, combined with 12GB of DDR5 RAM for tip-top performance.

Connectivity now includes Wi-Fi 7, and the camera setup has seen an update, particularly the telephoto lens, which now features a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. This is aimed at improving image quality in the zoom range that users tend to use most frequently. Wherever in the spec sheet you look, The Galaxy S24 Ultra is punching in the heavyweight category.

We don’t know how long this deal is due to last, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments