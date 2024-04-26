Galaxy S24 Plus deal: The top Android phone is $150 off right now

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Out of a crowded field, we named the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus the best Android phone for most people. It hits the sweet spot between great hardware, impressive software, and a relatively affordable price compared to the competition. Thanks to this Best Buy deal, now is your first chance to knock $150 off that asking price. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $849.99 ($150 off)

The deal applies to all four colorways of the device, with the same $150 markdown also available on the larger 512GB variant of the device. You can save even more if you have an old device to trade-in, and further Best Buy perks include a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Best Buy Save $150.00

The compelling middle option of the S24 series boasts a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a crisp 1440p resolution, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor keeps things purring smoothly. Camera capabilities are strong with a triple array setup, though it lacks the S24 Ultra’s more advanced zoom features. The build quality is solid, featuring a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on an aluminum frame, and a seven-year support policy for OS and security updates means that it could be your daily driver for many years ahead.

Friday treats don’t come better than this, but it’s a limited-time deal. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

