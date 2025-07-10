The best affordable flagship Samsung phone sees huge $180 Prime Day price cut

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S24 FE

For those in the market for a new smartphone, an incredible deal awaits on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Prime Day sale. Available now, you can grab the best cheap Samsung flagship for just $469.99, making it $180 less than its usual $649.99 price. This 28% discount is the lowest the phone has been all year. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $469.99 (28% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is packed with features that make it a standout option. It sports a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Under the hood, the Exynos 2400e processor and 8GB of RAM ensure smooth performance, with storage options that include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, along with a 10MP front camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S24 FE A phone that fans and Galaxy newcomers will love. The Galaxy S24 FE is a Samsung flagship in all but name. It delivers the right mix of performance, Galaxy AI smarts, camera flexibility, and overall durability while keeping the cost pegged right at $650, and with an update promise that matches the Android elite. See price at Amazon Save $180.00 Prime Deal

The device also features a substantial 4,700mAh battery that supports both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the phone includes advanced AI capabilities like Live Translate and Circle to Search. Available in multiple colors—including Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow—the S24 FE offers something for everyone.

Remember, this Galaxy S24 FE Prime Day offer is exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member, consider signing up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the great deals.