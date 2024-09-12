Breaking! Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 start getting One UI 6.1.1 update

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 6.1.1 update is now rolling out for the Galaxy S23 series and the two 2023 Galaxy foldables.

The update is over 2GB in size and carries a host of AI features.

It also includes the September Android security patch.

Samsung rolled out the One UI 6.1.1 update to the Galaxy S24 series last week. It’s now time for the older Samsung flagships to get the same treatment. The company has started rolling out the AI-heavy update to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in its home market.

When updates start hitting Samsung devices in South Korea, it’s usually an indication that other markets, such as the US, UK, Europe, and Asia, are next in line.

The One UI 6.1.1 update is over 2GB in size, so if your 2023 Galaxy flagship is packed to the rafters, you might want to clear up some storage to make space for the update.

Feature-wise, the One UI 6.1.1 update brings a host of useful AI tools such as Composer, Interpreter Listening Mode, Suggested Replies, Sketch to Image, and many more. Here are our favorite One UI 6.1.1 features. Besides these, the update also includes the September Android security patch.

The One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series comes with build numbers S918NKSU4CXH7/S918NOKR4CXH7/S918NKSU4CXH7 (h/t Tarun Vats on X). The firmware version on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is F946NKSU3DXH9, while on the Galaxy S23 FE, you’ll identify the update with version S711NKSU3BXH7 (h/t SamMobile).

If you’re in the US, the One UI 6.1.1 update should arrive on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices around next week. We’ll be sure to alert you when that happens.

