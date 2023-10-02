Samsung confirms launch on the same day as Pixel 8, likely for the Galaxy S23 FE

TL;DR Samsung has posted the first teaser of a launch on October 4.

While the teaser does not directly confirm the device, the hints provided and leaks up to this point strongly indicate that the phone launching is the Galaxy S23 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE is widely expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung has been working on the Galaxy S23 FE for many months now, and the device’s launch timeline has been in the air for what feels like ages at this point. We’re excited to see this phone as it could make for a good option as a cheaper flagship killer phone. The company is finally gearing up to launch the phone if the latest teasers are to be believed.

Samsung India has updated its X (formerly known as Twitter) account’s header with a teaser image. The teaser includes a camera setup that has become associated with the signature camera setup for Samsung flagships, alongside the tagline “The new epic.” Further, it mentions that it is launching on October 4.

All of this combined is a hint towards the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, as well as the Galaxy Buds FE, though it is not immediately clear if all the devices will be launched across all regions.

The Galaxy S23 FE’s launch comes alongside a very busy period for smartphone enthusiasts, often referred to as “Techtember” and “Techtober,” as several companies schedule very important releases and announcements in these two months of September and October. This helps them get an exciting product out in time before the sale season and holidays.

Google has also confirmed the launch of the Pixel 8 series on October 4, so the Galaxy S23 FE will directly be attempting to steal some attention away from Google. But will it succeed? We shall find out in two days.

