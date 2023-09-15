Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leak reveals every color option

MSPoweruser

TL;DR A leak has revealed the color options for the Galaxy S23 FE.

The S23 FE will supposedly come in Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

Earlier leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 FE could launch in September.

It’s hard to believe, but it wasn’t that long ago we were questioning if Samsung would even release another Fan Edition phone. But in the last few months, there’s been a plethora of information not only confirming the existence of a Galaxy S23 FE, but also the phone’s specs and design. The latest leak now tells us what color options the S23 FE will come in.

A leaked marketing render of what appears to be the Galaxy S23 FE has surfaced online thanks to MSPoweuser via the publication’s source. The render shows the device in four colors. These four colors reportedly include Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive. Although the render looks official, you may want to take this with a grain of salt since the outlet doesn’t list who its source is.

MSPoweruser

Based on previous information that we’ve gathered on the S23 FE, the phone is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chip. Which one the handset has may depend on the market it’s released in. With that processor, it should come with 128GB to 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging, a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. A Bluetooth SIG listing also mentioned there will be a dual-SIM variant at launch.

Speaking of launches, a release may be coming in the very near future. Rumors have suggested it would have a Q3 2023 launch window, with one rumor claiming Samsung would roll out the Galaxy S23 FE in September.

Comments