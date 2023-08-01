More details leak about the Galaxy S23 FE's camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might get an upgraded selfie camera borrowed from the Galaxy S22 series.

This would join the previously leaked upgrade of the primary rear camera.

However, the telephoto and ultrawide lenses would likely not see upgrades.

When the Galaxy S21 FE landed, we were disappointed that the camera hardware remained unchanged from the Galaxy S20 FE. Since we’ve skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, we’ve been hoping to hear that numerous camera upgrades would come with the rumored Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Now, it looks like we’re getting our wish.

According to a leak stemming from Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S23 FE could have an upgraded selfie camera. It could abandon the 32MP sensor we saw on the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE and use the same 10MP sensor we saw on the mainline Galaxy S22. Obviously, this would still put it a generation behind the current Galaxy S23 series, but it would undoubtedly produce much better results than any previous FE-branded phone.

Previously, we’d heard that the primary shooter of the Galaxy S23 FE would also see an upgrade. We’re expecting the same 50MP sensor that debuted with the Galaxy S22. This would, once again, almost certainly produce better results than any FE phone.

Unfortunately, that is it for camera upgrades, at least as far as we know. The 8MP telephoto lens and the 12MP ultrawide should remain unchanged. This is disappointing, considering these sensors will be several generations behind, but Samsung needs to cut corners somewhere to keep the price down.

We still don’t have a concrete launch window for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, but we are certain it’s imminent. Watch this space for more info as we see it!

