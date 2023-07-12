Lightning deal: 3 hours left to save $550 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It may not be the latest in the Galaxy S line anymore, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a Rolls Royce of a smartphone. A Lightning Deal gives you a very short window to pick it up for just $649.99 — savings of $550 and its lowest price ever. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $649.99 ($550 off)

Though it’s Prime Day-adjacent, you don’t need to be a Prime member to actually take up this offer. In any event, you can claim your free 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime in just a few clicks.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still pretty much top-of-the-line. It boasts a quad-camera system with a remarkable 108MP main sensor, delivering stunning photos and videos. It also features a bright and vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additional features include IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, and S Pen functionalities like real-time text translation and handwritten note conversion.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Lightning Deal may not even last for three more hours if it is fully claimed before the timer runs out, so don’t delay. The button below takes you to it.

