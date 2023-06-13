At $500 off, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is more tempting than its successor

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly has some upgrades on the S22 Ultra, but it’s evolution rather than evolution. We’ve just spotted that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has dropped to a record-low Amazon price of $699.99, which might make you think twice about picking up the latest model. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $699.99 ($500 off)

Three of the four colorways of the penultimate Ultra device are available at this great price in the deal, which represents a 42% discount on the original retail value of the handset. Even with the S23 Ultra also on sale for $999.99 right now, you might feel the iterative improvements are worth foregoing for an extra $300 in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Note and S series merged in one device The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pushes productivity, power, and photography to the utmost to satisfy the most demanding users out there. The phone combines outstanding performance, a stunning design, and the S Pen previously found on Galaxy Note handsets. See price at Amazon Save $500.00

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features the still-excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad-lens rear camera system with a 108MP main sensor. The S22 Ultra also comes with the S Pen, which makes it a great choice for creative professionals and power users. This deal is on the 128GB model, but the larger storage variants are also subject to similar markdowns.

