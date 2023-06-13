Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
At $500 off, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is more tempting than its successor
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly has some upgrades on the S22 Ultra, but it’s evolution rather than evolution. We’ve just spotted that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has dropped to a record-low Amazon price of $699.99, which might make you think twice about picking up the latest model.
Three of the four colorways of the penultimate Ultra device are available at this great price in the deal, which represents a 42% discount on the original retail value of the handset. Even with the S23 Ultra also on sale for $999.99 right now, you might feel the iterative improvements are worth foregoing for an extra $300 in your pocket.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra features the still-excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad-lens rear camera system with a 108MP main sensor. The S22 Ultra also comes with the S Pen, which makes it a great choice for creative professionals and power users. This deal is on the 128GB model, but the larger storage variants are also subject to similar markdowns.
Check out the deal for yourself via the widget above.