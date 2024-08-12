Samsung expands key August security patch to older Galaxy phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Note 20 are now receiving the August security update.

Of the 50 fixes listed in the Samsung changelog, most are high-priority, and one is critical.

The patch is also available to some carrier-locked Galaxy S23 devices.

The August security update for Samsung phones is rolling out quickly, reflecting its importance. Following its arrival to the Galaxy S24 range and some of the Galaxy Fold models last week, it is now available for some years-old former flagships in the US.

As reported by SamMobile, the update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Note 20. It also got a wider rollout to the Galaxy S23 series to include carrier-locked models. The networks that have already received the update for the S23 include Comcast, Dish, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile.

Among the 50 fixes included with this latest security update, 35 are directly from Google. The fixes include many that are listed as high-priority or critical by Samsung. You can view a complete rundown of the changes here. The update is only security-related, so you’ll have to wait a little longer for the One UI 6.1.1 upgrade.

As always, you should be prompted to download and install the security update if it is available for your device. You can also check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update, where you can prompt your phone to search for the latest update.

The August security update build numbers to look out for are S901USQS6EXG8 on the Galaxy S22, S906USQS6EXG8 on the S22 Plus, and S908USQS6EXG8 on the S22 Ultra, as well as S91XUSQS4CXG8 on the carrier-locked S23 phones. The firmware for the Galaxy Note 20 ends in HXH1.

