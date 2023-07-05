From specs to pricing, relaunched Galaxy S21 FE details leak

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR More apparent details about the relaunched Galaxy S21 FE have appeared online.

The phone is expected to be re-released in India with a Snapdragon chip.

The leak also points to a recommended price tag in the market.

We first heard last week that Samsung would relaunch the Galaxy S21 FE in India, bringing a Snapdragon chipset to the market instead of the Exynos chipset. The Korean brand has since confirmed the so-called Galaxy S21 FE 2023 via its own website, and we now seem to have specs and features as well.

The list of specs and features comes via an apparent internal training document obtained by The Tech Outlook (h/t: Slash Leaks). And those expecting any major upgrades outside of the Snapdragon 888 chipset might be disappointed.

The documents confirm the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless top-ups, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In saying so, the latter is an improvement over the original S21 FE’s 128GB of base storage.

We also get camera details here, starting with the triple rear camera system. Expect a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 8MP 3x telephoto lens. A 32MP selfie camera rounds out the photography package. No changes here, then.

The phone is tipped to arrive in familiar Galaxy S21 FE color options, namely Graphite, Lavender, and Olive. But the company is also bringing a Navy Blue color scheme to the table.

Finally, the documents apparently point to a Rs 49,999 (~$608) price tag. The original 128GB model currently retails for Rs 39,999 (~$486) on Flipkart, while the 256GB edition is listed at Rs 59,999 (~$730). So we could be in for a notable discount with the re-launched variant.

Interestingly, the documents suggest that Samsung considers the OnePlus 11R to be the most notable Android competitor in the market. The documents point to S21 FE benefits like telephoto zoom, a lighter design with an IP68 rating, and higher resolution secondary cameras. Of course, the OnePlus 11R brings a more powerful processor, faster wired charging, and a bigger battery.

There’s no word on the software update pledge just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the re-released handset had an update promise in line with the original model. So don’t count on the S21 FE 2023 being supported for a longer period of time just yet.

