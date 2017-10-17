Update (10/17): If you’re planning to buy a Note 8 from either Verizon or AT&T, we’ve got some good news. Best Buy is running a promotion that will take $150 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 if you buy the phone on a monthly installment plan.

The Verizon Galaxy Note 8 can be yours for just $32.75 per month for 24 months (down from $39/mo), and the AT&T Note 8 is now available for $33.33 per month for 24 months (down from $39.59/mo).

A few things to note — the deal isn’t offered if you buy the device outright. Also, Best Buy doesn’t mention when this deal ends, so you might want to take advantage of the deal sooner rather than later.

Oh, and as a reminder, T-Mobile’s BOGO Galaxy Note 8 deal ends today, October 17. If you’d like to take advantage of the deal, here’s what you need to know:

When you buy a Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8 Plus on an EIP and activate at least one new voice line on T-Mobile ONE or select Simple Choice Unlimited plans, you’ll get your choice of a Note 8, S8, or S8 Plus for free after rebate. This means you’ll need to purchase both Samsung devices at the same time with a finance agreement, then submit your request for rebate on the T-Mobile Rebates website and use the promo code 17SAMN8BOGO within 30 days of your purchase.

If you’re interested, check out the full details here.

Original post: The return of the beloved Note brand to store shelves shapes up to be a triumph for fans and a return to form for Samsung. We’ve got all the information you need to know if you plan on picking one up.

The Note 8 is now available in stores, and there’s a variety of order offers to entice you: either a free Gear 360 camera (valued at $229.99) or a 128 GB Samsung EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible (valued at $189.99). These offers are available for orders placed between August 24 and September 24, but only while stocks last, so act fast.

The Galaxy Note 8 release date is set for today, September 15 in the US and 41 other countries. In the US, it will be available via Best Buy, Target and Walmart, as well as through Samsung and carriers including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, C Spire, Cricket Wireless and Straight Talk Wireless. See below for carrier deals as they are announced.

The US will only get two colors. For now, the US market will only get the Midnight Black and Orchid Gray colors for carrier and unlocked versions, and Samsung has not yet confirmed which markets will get the Maple Gold and Deep Sea Blue color options. Check out our Galaxy Note 8 color comparison to see which one you like.

The unlocked Galaxy Note 8 price starts at $929. That’s one expensive phone. The UK Galaxy Note 8 is going for £869.00 unlocked, and multiple US carriers have announced similar pricing structures below.

There’s a new Gear VR with controller too. It costs $129.99 and can also be pre-ordered starting August 24 via Samsung.com, Amazon and Best Buy as well as through AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and US Cellular. It’ll officially go on sale on September 15 at these outlets as well as through T-Mobile and other select retailers at that time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 carrier and retailer deals:

U.S.

Unlocked: The unlocked Galaxy Note 8 is now on sale on Samsung’s website. I’ll run you $929.99 unlocked, or $38.75 a month for 24 months.

Verizon: The Note 8 is now available from Verizon in Midnight Black and Orchid Grey color options. For the 64 GB model, pricing starts at $40 a month for 24 months on a payment plan, or you can pick it up off-contract for a whopping $960.

Verizon customers will also be able to receive up to 50 percent off their new device with an eligible trade-in. Also, you can get $100 off the Samsung Gear S3 with a two-year activation with the purchase of a Note 8 or Galaxy S8/Plus.

AT&T: The Galaxy Note 8 from AT&T will run you $950 outright, or $31.67 for 30 months on an AT&T Next plan. Customers who purchase a Note 8 on AT&T Next with a DirecTV subscription will also get to take advantage of a BOGO deal.

T-Mobile: You can now order the Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black and Orchid Grey color options on T-Mobile’s network. Pricing starts at $930 full-retail, or for $210 down and $30 a month on an EIP, or for $0 down and $39 a month on JUMP! On Demand. T-Mobile has also just launched a “buy one, get one free” offer, which will allow people who buy the Note 8 on an EIP a way to get a second Note 8, or either a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, for free via a mail in rebate.

Sprint: The Note 8 on Sprint will run you $960 full retail, or $40 a month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease.

Sprint has one of the best Galaxy Note 8 deals going on right now. Customers switching to Sprint get 50% off the Note 8 without paying anything up front. You’ll pay for this bad boy monthly to the tune of just $20 for 18 months. Even better, if you jump on this offer before September 24, you’ll get the Galaxy Foundation Kit on the house. For more details on this deal, head here.

US Cellular: Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 on US Cellular start at $32.10 a month for 30 months, or you can buy the prepaid model for $899.99. If you switch to US Cellular, you’ll also get a $100 promo card.

Best Buy: You can now order the Galaxy Note 8 from Best Buy. The retailer is selling Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and unlocked Galaxy Note 8 models for a variety of different prices. With a qualifying activation, you can also pick from a free 128GB card + wireless charger and a free Galaxy 360 camera.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club is offering a bunch of free goodies along with a gift card to anyone who purchases the Galaxy Note 8. Those who buy the device by September 24 can take advantage of Samsung’s accessory offer that gets you a free Gear 360 ($229.99 value) or a 128 GB microSD card as well as a wireless charging pad ($199.99 value). Additionally, you’ll also receive a $200 Sam’s Club gift card if you activate the Note 8 on a Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint installment plan or a two-year contract (US Cellular). Activation fees of up to $40 will be waived for those who activate the device before September 17. order now from Sam’s Club

U.K.

Unlocked: The Galaxy Note 8 is available from Samsung UK unlocked for £869.00 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color options.

EE: You can order the Note 8 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color options from EE starting at £89.99 down and £57.99 a month on the cheapest 4GEE Plan, which will get you 5 GB of data per month.

Vodafone: The Note 8 is available for order from Vodafone starting at £44 a month (with a £300 upfront cost), which includes 500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 500 MB of data.

O2: Galaxy Note 8 porders are live at O2 starting at £49.99 down and £66.00 a month, which comes with 10 GB of data per month.

Carphone Warehouse: The Note 8 is now up for order at Carphone Warehouse starting at £869 SIM-free. There are also a number of great deals through Carphone Warehouse depending on which carrier you choose.

Sky Mobile: Sky Mobile has probably the best Note 8 deal in the UK. Note 8 prices start at just £38 a month (with no upfront cost) with a Swap24 plan, which gets you 500 MB of data and free unlimited calls and texts for Sky TV customers. And, for an extra £12 a month (and £99 upfront), you can sign up for the Swap12 plan and be eligible for a trade-in after only 12 months. That’s a good way to ensure you’ll get the Note 9 when it comes out.

Mobile Phones Direct: If you’re looking to activate your Note 8 on Vodafone or EE, perhaps mobilephonesdirect.co.uk has a deal for you. You can buy the Galaxy Note 8 on Vodafone for £0 upfront and £54.00 a month on a 24-month contract, which gets you 32 GB of UK data, as well as unlimited calls and texts. If you’d rather buy through EE, the Note 8 will cost £0 upfront and £48.00 a month for 24 months, which gets you 4 GB of data per month and unlimited calls/texts.

Canada

Telus: You can order the Note 8 in Midnight Black or Deep Sea Blue from Telus for a ridiculous $1,299 outright, or for $550 down and $95 a month or for $750 down and $85 a month with a two-year agreement.

Bell: The Note 8 is now up for order from Bell for… gulp… $1349.99 unlocked. If you don’t have that kind of money lying around, you can also purchase the device on a two-year agreement in two different configurations:

$549.99: Two-year agreement required, requires a minimum of 2 GB ($25/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $70/month per user.

$749.99: Two-year agreement required, requires a minimum of 2 GB ($25/month) of data per account plus a minimum of $60/month per user.

Rogers: You can order the Note 8 from Rogers for $1,299.00 off-contract in Midnight Black and Deep Sea Blue color options. Term pricing starts at $549.00 with a two-year agreement on a Share Everything Premium+ plan, while pricing for a Share Everything Premium plan starts at $749.00 with a two-year agreement.

Korea

Samsung.com: Samsung has officially launched Galaxy Note 8 on sale in Korea. The model with 64 GB of storage starts at 1.09 million won (~$966), while the beefier 256 GB model is going for 1.25 million won (~$1,108).

Over 850,000 customers ordered the Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea. That’s a record for the Note series!

Stay tuned in the hours, days, and weeks to come as we’ll expand this post with more carrier specific and region-specific Galaxy Note 8 pricing and release date information as it hits.