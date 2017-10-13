The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an outstanding camera, one that was briefly at the top of the DxoMark best smartphone camera tree (until it was knocked off its perch by the Google Pixel 2). Its video recording capabilities are also standout, but if you want to squeeze even more out of the Note 8 camera, now you can, thanks to a mod from the XDA Developers forums.

The Zero Camera Mod, released October 11, is largely an upgrade that unlocks walled off features of the Note 8’s video settings. This includes enabling HDR support when shooting at 4K (usually capped at 1080p), 60 fps recording at 2K resolution, and the removal of the 4 GB file size recording limitation. It also increases the JPG quality for single and burst shots.

These are just a few of the dozen-or-so interesting upgrades that the Zero Camer Mod provides, though some of them are restricted to the Exynos Note 8 version right now, meaning owners of the Snapdragon Note 8 variant in the US will miss out on a couple of features.

And, as with many modifications that change core functionality, you’ll also need a rooted device to flash the .zip file and install the accompanying Camera Mod N8 app.

As the mod was just released a couple of days ago, you should expect a bug or two if you’re thinking of installing it. For those that are willing, though, it looks like it could be a solid way to get more from your Note 8 camera — visit the dedicated XDA thread to learn more.

Editor's Pick Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Snapdragon) rooted without tripping Knox A root method for the Snapdragon (US) variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has now been provided thanks to team from the XDA Developers forums. The method is known as SamFAIL and the folks …

Would you be interested in installing this? Do you think the Note 8 should offer these features as standard? Let us know in the comments.