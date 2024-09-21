Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus could launch as early as next week

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR Official listings on Chrome OS-related pages appear to confirm that a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is coming soon.

This would be the first “Plus” Chromebook from Samsung and its first premium Chrome OS machine in quite a while.

We expect it to launch on Tuesday, September 24, during a Chrome-focused Google event.

Last year, Google announced a new “Plus” brand for Chromebooks. Any machine that comes with the word “Plus” in it now assures buyers that they are getting a Chrome OS device that meets certain criteria, such as high-end processors, high-resolution webcams, and minimum system requirements. So far, we’ve seen lots of Chromebook Plus models from brands such as ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and more.

One brand conspicuously missing has been Samsung. Sammy hasn’t launched a premium Chromebook in years, with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 — shown above — launching way back in 2021. However, according to industry listings spotted by Chrome Unboxed, we could see a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus launch as soon as next week. This would be the first Galaxy-branded Chromebook in years and Samsung’s first “Plus” model.

Google is holding a Chromebook-focused event in New York City on Tuesday, September 24. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but it stands to reason we’d see this new Samsung Chromebook at that event.

We’ve been seeing rumors about this Chromebook for quite a while now, tracking its codename “Xol.” We are relatively certain it’s a standard clamshell-style laptop with high-end specs and an “assistant key,” which will almost certainly be Gemini-related. We can only assume a huge chunk of the show on Tuesday will be focused on Gemini-powered features coming to Chromebooks because what else would Google focus on in 2024?

The Galaxy Chromebook Plus’ specs, design, and other features are unknown. However, if it does launch on Tuesday, we don’t have too long to wait to learn all about it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments