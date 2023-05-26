Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at a new low of $290

We’ve been waiting two years for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 to dip below a $350 asking price. Amazon went one better in today’s deal, putting the highly-rated Chromebook on sale for just $290.61 ($259 off).

That’s some drop, considering the machine originally retailed for $700 and has regularly hovered around the $550 mark ever since. This offer is only on the Mercury Gray color of the device, and in the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (64GB/4GB) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (64GB/4GB) The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands out thanks to its flashy design. How about the performance? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 helps define what premium design looks like in a Chromebook that's still affordable. While it lacks some of the raw appeal of the original, this follow-up machine stands on its own thanks to zippy performance, a pleasing display, and solid battery life. See price at Amazon Save $259.38 Lowest price ever!

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features on our best Chromebooks list for a good reason. The first Galaxy Chromebook was top of the line, but at $1,000, it was more than most were willing to pay for a Chrome OS laptop. Samsung found a better balance with the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The more affordable model offers an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, Excellent battery life, a sleek design, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Beyond the aesthetics, the Chromebook 2 is a spinning convertible. It acts in laptop mode as well as tablet, tent, and presentation modes.

Check out the Galaxy Chromebook 2 deal while it lasts via the widget above, or head over to our best Chromebook deals rundown to find out what else is on offer.

Comments