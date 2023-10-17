Remember the Galaxy Buds Live? You can now get a pair for $60

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were widely recognizable thanks to their distinctive bean shape. It seemed to be a novelty, but the shape actually meant that they fit better than AirPods. While the wireless earbuds are now a few generations back in the Samsung repertoire, this is often when you get the best value for money, and so it’s proving today. You can now pick up the Galaxy Buds Live for just $60 in the best Amazon deal yet on the device. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $60.04 ($90 off)

The beans have regularly sold for their $150 retail price this year. There have been regular discounts to catch in the past 12 months, but the price would rarely drop below $90. This markdown by 60% for the first time is more than enough to justify picking up a pair of 2020 Samsung earbuds over a newer pair in the $200 to $250 price range.

The Galaxy Buds Live come with open-fit active noise canceling (ANC) that, while not the best in the market, is impressive given the unsealed ear design. The earbuds are packed with sensors and vents, and their touch panels make it easy to operate controls without reaching for your phone. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and feature Samsung’s Scalable Codec, which balances sound quality and connection stability. The battery life lasts around five hours and 15 minutes with ANC enabled, and the case offers additional charge cycles. The Galaxy Wearable app allows users to select from six EQ presets and remap touch controls. The microphone quality is excellent, thanks to an advanced array that includes three microphones per earbud.

We can’t see the Samsung buds staying at this great price for long. Learn more about the deal while its live via the widget above.

