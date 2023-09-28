Best daily deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price is slashed to just $174.99

This new sale buts the cost of Samsung's finest earbuds by 23% and brings them near their all-time low price.
If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your earbuds, now might be the time to act. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which have consistently ranked high on our best true wireless earbuds list, are currently available for just $175.99.

For full disclosure, we were excited to see that the Graphite colorway of these buds was on sale for the even better price of $159.99 an hour ago. The limited stock must have been snaffled up almost immediately, but the good news is that this occasionally indicates that the Amazon deal will reignite once more units are sourced. You may get lucky on that front, depending on when you’re reading this. In any event, $175.99 is still just a few bucks off the lowest price of the year and a steal for the best Samsung buds on the market.

These earbuds offer top-notch noise cancelation that rivals even the Sony WF-1000XM4. With a balanced audio profile and around five hours of battery life per charge, these buds are perfect for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. They also come with an IPX7 rating, so a little rain won’t ruin your day. Other features include enhanced Ambient Sound modes and Wireless PowerShare capabilities if you own a compatible Galaxy device. Even if you’re not a Samsung user, the Galaxy Wearable app offers a plethora of customization options.

Check out the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal via the widget above. Who knows, you may even catch an even bigger price drop!

