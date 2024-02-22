Samsung launches Galaxy Book 4 series in US: AI-powered laptops with cross-device smarts

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 4 range of notebooks in the US.

The laptops all sport Intel Core Ultra chips, dedicated NPUs, and 3K OLED touchscreens.

The Galaxy Book 4 series will be available in the US from February 26, 2024, onwards, but the company has not shared a pricing breakdown.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book 4 series of laptops in Korea back in December. It’s taken a while, but these notebooks are finally available in the US.

The Korean brand confirmed the availability of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in the region.

All three laptops pack Intel’s Core Ultra chips, offering integrated NPUs for AI-focused features. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra also sports NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPUs, while the other two laptops make do with Intel’s Arc graphics. Samsung is also putting the AI smarts to use with RTX-optimized Stable Diffusion for image generation.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

All three models also sport 16-inch 3K 120Hz AMOLED touchscreens (with an anti-reflective coating), although the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is also available with a 14-inch screen. All three devices also sport a 76Wh battery, but the 14-inch Pro device serves up a 63Wh battery.

These laptops also share a few other features, like AKG speakers with AI-based noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, a 2MP webcam, and microSD card support.

Otherwise, the new laptops also enjoy cross-device capabilities. This includes Photo Remaster functionality, cross-device video editing, and the ability to use your Galaxy tablet as a second screen.

Galaxy Book 4 series pricing and availability Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Book 4 series will be available from February 26, 2024, onwards in markets including France, Germany, the UK, and the US. Curiously, the company has not shared pricing for them nor shared which models and variants will be launching in the US. We’ll keep you informed when we learn more.

