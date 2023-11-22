Samsung Galaxy Book 4 leak delivers first images and details

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book 4 lineup.

The leak also provides details on the Galaxy Book 4 series specs.

Samsung is preparing to launch its follow-up to the Galaxy Book 3 series. Although the release is likely still months away, a new leak has given us our first look at Samsung’s next laptops — the Galaxy Book 4 series.

Courtesy of the folks over at Windows Report, images of the Galaxy Book 4 lineup have leaked, as well as specs. Based on the images, it appears Samsung’s next notebooks won’t be much different from the previous generation, in terms of design. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, a MicroSD, a USB-A 3.2 port, card reader, and headphone jack. It’s unknown if Samsung is using the same materials as before, but the outlet believes they are the same due to having similar weights.

While the design may not have changed much, everything else appears to have been improved. According to the leak, the Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will all have an AMOLED display and Bluetooth 5.3. It looks like the base model Galaxy Book 4 may be stuck with just an FHD LED screen and Bluetooth 5.1.

For the CPU, you can expect Intel Core 5s for the base model and 360, Core 7s for the Pro and Pro 360, and Core 9 for the Ultra. As for the GPU, the Book 4 and Book 4 360 may come with Intel Graphics, Intel Arc Graphics for the Pro and Pro 360, and the Ultra could have NVIDIAs GeForce 4070.

Finally, it appears the 360 models could come with a stylus, which would come in handy in tablet mode. After this leak, it looks like we’re still missing details on the battery, RAM, and price. However, the outlet claims the Ultra may have 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

In our review of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, battery life was something that was a bit of a disappointment. So we hope Samsung has improved this area as well.

