At just $325, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has never been cheaper

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G sits high on our list of the best cheap phones you can buy, although it only just made the cut for that list at its $450 retail price. There’s no doubt about the value for money you’re getting in this deal, with Amazon offering the fantastic mid-ranger for just $324.99 to Prime members. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $324.99 ($125 off)

The big markdown reduces the Android phone to a price only matched during the Black Friday sales, and it has certainly never been cheaper. The requirement to be an Amazon Prime member shouldn’t be an issue if you’ve never signed up for the service before, as you can activate a free 30-day trial to catch the deal. You’ll also treat yourself to a month of further Prime benefits.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a Galaxy S23-like experience into an affordable shell The Galaxy A54 5G bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones to its flagships. It rocks a premium design with a flexible camera setup and one of the best software commitments in the Android game, all while hanging onto its affordable $449 price tag for yet another generation. See price at Amazon Save $125.00 Prime Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, housed in a design reminiscent of the higher-end Galaxy S23. The device is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Its durability is enhanced with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The camera setup is admirable, boasting a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Battery life is also solid, with a 5,000mAh capacity and 25W wired charging, although it lacks wireless charging capabilities.

This festive treat may not be available for long, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

