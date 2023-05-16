Deal: Get up to $250 off the Galaxy A54 5G with enhanced trade-in

If you’ve been considering upgrading your mid-range handset, the Discover Samsung event this week is a great time to make your move. Thanks to promotional trade-in values on older devices right now, you can switch up your old handset for the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and pay just $199.99 ($250 off) in this deal.

The exact trade-in discount you can earn depends on the model of your old device, but the values are more generous than usual this week. Swapping out your previous-generation Galaxy A53 earns you the full $250 off, as do the likes of years-old phones like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Z Fold.

The Galaxy A54 5G is a mid-range device that offers impressive specs for its price. It has a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display, the Exynos 1380 processor, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. The camera array has also been improved from the Galaxy A53, and it is available in two colors in this offer: Awesome Graphite or Awesome Violet.

There are other bonuses to sweeten the deal when you buy from Samsung. They include three free months of Spotify Premium, two free months of Adobe Lightroom, and more.

Don’t miss out on this flash Galaxy A54 5G deal. The widget below takes you to it.

