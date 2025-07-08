Samsung Galaxy A36 5G hits its best price yet at $299.99 (25% off)

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Budget phone shoppers might be interested to know that Amazon Prime Day has an enticing deal on the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G. With a 25% discount relative to the recommended retail price, you can snag this phone for just $299.99, down from its usual $399.99. This is the lowest price ever, beating even last month’s lowest by $50. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for $299.99 (25% off)

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, introduced in March 2025, is packed with features that cater to tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. It boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,900 nits for vibrant and clear visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM, ensures smooth performance for most daily tasks.

The device is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, along with 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lenses, perfect for capturing a variety of shots. The 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, reaching 66% in just 30 minutes.

Running on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, the A36 5G is also committed to six years of software and security updates. Added features like Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance further enhance its appeal.

