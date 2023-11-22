Samsung Galaxy A35 leaked renders indicate Samsung will continue with its boxy design

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy A35 renders have leaked, giving us a good look at the upcoming phone.

The Galaxy A35 appears boxy but has soft edges and a noticeable curved protrusion near the buttons. This gives the phone a distinct

If you’re in the US and want to buy a budget or mid-range phone, chances are that a Samsung Galaxy A-series phone is one of your best options. They’re reliable, come with practical features that you will use, and do not cost as much as a flagship. Samsung is on track to refresh its lineup for 2024, and a recurring theme for the coming year would be a squared-off and boxy design with sharp edges reminiscent of the iPhone 14 series. Renders of the upcoming Galaxy A35 have leaked, indicating that Samsung would be going forward with the boxy design, though muting it with polished edges.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks has shared renders and dimensions of the Galaxy A35 with MySmartPrice.

The Galaxy A35 looks ordinarily like a Samsung Galaxy phone from the front and back. The individual camera lens setup is unbeatably Samsung. The Galaxy A35 appears to have a flat display with noticeably thick bezels. While bezels aren’t usually a problem per se, some nitpicky users find the uneven chin a turn-off.

The most noticeable changes appear to be on the sides. The side frame is flat on most edges but has a noticeably curved protrusion for the buttons on the right-hand side. The side edges do not appear to be as sharp as the iPhone 14 series; instead, it seems to be a softer edge, much like the iPhone 15 series.

If you were hoping for a 3.5mm headphone jack, it doesn’t look like the Galaxy A35 would have one, so don’t hold your breath on it.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to have dimensions of 161.6 x 77.9 (78.5mm, including the frame bump) x 8.2mm. The display is said to be a 6.6-inch panel.

The predecessor, the Galaxy A34, was launched in March 2023. So there’s a chance that the successor, Galaxy A35, could launch closer to that month in 2024. We’ll have to wait and see how Samsung specs up this budget device.

