Android upgrade king Samsung now pushing Android 14 to budget Galaxy A24

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy A24 is now seeing Android 14.

This includes all the major features of One UI 6, which first rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy A24 is a budget phone, proving Samsung doesn’t totally discriminate when it comes to upgrades.

When it comes to keeping Android phones up-to-date, few can argue that Samsung is king. Although Google pushes out the latest version of Android to its phones first, Samsung’s roster is much, much larger, but that hasn’t stopped it from being well on track to upgrading most of its lineup to Android 14 before the end of 2023. A case in point is that the Samsung Galaxy A24 is now seeing Android 14 (via SamMobile).

So far, we’ve seen this land in the Middle East and North Africa, but it will roll out to more areas soon. Be on the lookout for firmware version A245FXXU3BWK3.

The Galaxy A24 is a budget phone that costs under $200 brand new. While we expect major OEMs to issue Android upgrades quickly to flagships, Samsung is mostly alone when it comes to timely updates for phones in the mid-range and budget sectors. However, the company did push out Android 14 to its major flagships first, with the Galaxy S23 series being the inaugural family.

Along with the base features of Android 14, the Galaxy A24 is also getting One UI 6, which is Samsung’s latest. This includes a bevy of additional features, which you can read more about in our review of One UI 6.

Samsung has also brought Android 14 to other inexpensive devices, including the Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A53.

To check if you have an update on your Samsung phone, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Comments