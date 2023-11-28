Samsung Galaxy A15 5G breaks cover: The best sub-$200 phone?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G has been listed on Walmart’s website.

It looks like the phone could bring faster charging and a slightly better chipset.

Samsung’s budget phone is listed at $139 and $149.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones are generally great budget-tier devices, and the Galaxy A1x range is one of the cheapest phones in the family. Now, it looks like the Galaxy A15 5G has quietly been listed in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G has been listed on Walmart in both Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless variants, 9to5Google reported. These phones aren’t actually on sale yet, but the product pages give us a good idea of what to expect.

Right off the bat, it’s worth noting that the Boost Mobile Galaxy A15 5G product listing is filled with obviously incorrect placeholder specs. Meanwhile, the product images have seemingly been swapped out for pictures of the Galaxy A14 5G.

The Cricket Wireless listing lacks pictures but lists a variety of seemingly accurate specs and a proper product description. This listing points to the Galaxy A15 5G offering an apparent MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging speeds.

Galaxy A15 5G: What else should you know? This listing also mentions a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, a side fingerprint scanner, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ waterdrop display (IPS LCD, 90Hz). In saying so, 9to5Google spotted a Boost Mobile screenshot that specifically lists the Galaxy A15 5G as having an OLED screen. This would be a major selling point for the price, but we’ll need to wait for official details from Samsung before we take Boost at face value.

Samsung’s Galaxy A15 5G is listed at $139 on the Boost Mobile product page, while the Cricket Wireless page lists the phone at $149. We’re guessing these are either placeholder prices or prices for carrier variants. It’s theoretically possible that the unlocked price will be ~$200, in line with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

This nevertheless seems like a sensible upgrade over the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A13 5G. The new phone’s specs suggest faster charging, a higher resolution secondary rear camera, and a slightly better chipset. But the jury is out on OLED support for now.

