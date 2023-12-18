Samsung finally gives One UI 6 to its older foldable Galaxy phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy Z Fold 4 (L) vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 (R)

TL;DR Samsung is starting to roll out One UI 6 to its older foldables.

The update is arriving on the Galaxy Z Fold 3/4 and Z Flip 3/4.

The update is available for owners in the US.

It’s been almost two months since Samsung started rolling out the stable version of One UI 6 to its eligible devices. Since then, the update has reached most of the devices on the list, but there is still more to go. Now the company is finishing off the foldable section of the list by rolling out One UI 6 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

US owners of Samsung’s older foldable phones can start updating their devices to One UI 6 today. Over the weekend, One UI 6 was made available on Verizon, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS, with the update to come to unlocked units soon after.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 should come with version F936USQU3EWL1, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with version F721USQU3EWL1. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, you can expect versions F926USQU4HWL1 and F711USQU5HWL1, respectively.

This is a major firmware upgrade, so don’t expect it to be a small patch to download and install. As such, it would be recommended that you perform the update while on Wi-Fi.

To start the process, all you have to do is head over to Settings and navigate Software update. If it’s available, you should be able to tap on Download and install.

