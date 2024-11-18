Samsung could get some rival Android devices banned in US if it has its way

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The US International Trade Commission has made a preliminary decision that BOE infringed on Samsung Display’s patents.

Samsung is expected to request a reexamination of its request to ban the sale of products that violate its patents in the US.

If the ban were to be approved, it could affect Android brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and more.

Samsung Display is currently in a dispute with BOE, accusing the firm of infringing on its patents. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has just handed down a preliminary decision on the case. The implications could result in some Android brands being banned in the US.

The Elec reports that the ITC’s preliminary decision finds BOE infringed on Samsung Display’s patents. This patent infringement case started in 2022 against 17 importers and wholesalers. BOE was later looped into the drama as a defendant in 2023. In the dispute, Samsung requested a ban on the selling or importing of products that violate these patents in the US. At the time, the ITC did not accept this request stating that “there’s no impact on the industry in the US.”

Now that the preliminary decision rules in favor of Samsung Display, it puts the company in an advantageous position in the case. It’s expected that the company will request the ITC to reexamine its previous request for a ban. The final decision is scheduled to be made next year in March.

So what does this mean for you? If the ITC were to agree to a ban, it would prevent any products that use BOE’s displays from being sold in the US. While most companies in the US tend to rely on Samsung Display for their high-end panels, quite a few also turn to BOE for its lower prices.

Some of these brands include Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, and more. These products also range from TVs and laptops to smartwatches and phones. One of the brands that could be hit the hardest in terms of smartphones is OnePlus, which uses BOE even for its flagship phones. Motorola has also used BOE for its foldable Razr handsets. Even Google used BOE for the Pixel 8.

There’s no guarantee that Samsung will be granted the ban it wants. But we’ll have to see what ITC decides next year.

