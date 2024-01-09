Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's what Samsung announced at its huge AI conference at CES
Everything Samsung announced at CES 2024 in one place.
Robert Triggs / Android Authority
TL;DR
- Samsung held a press conference at CES 2024.
- Samsung’s event leaned heavily into explaining how AI is being integrated into its various products.
- Samsung is working on an AI robot assistant called Ballie.
One of the biggest presenters at CES 2024 — Samsung — held its press conference today. The event covered a range of topics spanning from smart home products to security. Here’s everything that Samsung announced during its showcase.
Security
- Samsung Knox: Samsung is adding the security of Samsung Knox to connected devices.
- Knox Matrix: Knox Matrix’s end-to-end encryption is being extended to Samsung smart TVs and family hub refrigerators this spring.
- Knox Vault: Knox Vault is being expanded to more products like budget phones and Neo QLED 8K TVs. Now Galaxy A series phones will get the same protection as a Galaxy S series phone.
- Security features: Samsung phones will have an improved Security and Privacy Dashboard and Auto Blocker.
Environment
- SmartThings Energy: Samsung has integrated SmartThings Energy with Tesla’s Power Wall solar inverter and Wall EV charger.
- Storm Watch: SmartThings can now enable Power Wall to notify you before a severe storm. SmartThings can also prepare for power outages by activating energy-saving automations.
- Southern Company: Samsung has entered into a partnership with Southern Company to bring the benefit of SmartThings to entire neighborhoods. Starting in Mississippi this year.
Accessibility
- Audio subtitles: Samsung TVs and displays now have an AI-powered text-to-speech feature to provide subtitles.
- Relumino Together: Relumino Together is a TV viewing mode that allows everyone with varying seeing capabilities to watch together without visual adjustments.
AI Innovations
- Micro LED: Samsung is launching transparent Micro LED TV sets in 2024.
- AI technology: Samsung’s 2024 TVs come with AI technology that can upscale resolution, increase sharpness, amplify voices, and automatically optimize picture and sound quality for games.
- Samsung Tizen Home: Users can now set up individual profiles.
- Premiere 8K: Samsung is launching a projector with a 150-inch display. This projector is said to be the first projector to be capable of wireless 8K transmission.
- Music Frame: A customizable speaker that can sync with Samsung soundbars and TVs via Q Symphony.
- Ballie: An AI robot that projects onto walls, captures video, controls smart devices, and answers calls.
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator: This refrigerator has a 32-inch screen. AI vision inside uses the refrigerator’s inside camera to recognize what goes in and out of the fridge. The AI can then update your food list, alert you to foods approaching their expiration date.
- Samsung Food: You can be use Samsung Food to select recipes. The app can connect to your Family Hub Plus to start preheating your oven according to the recipe you selected.
- Anyplace Induction: This is a built range that you can cook anywhere on its surface. You are limited to four or five burners.
- Bespoke AI Laundry: This is a washing machine capable of detecting fabric types and soil levels to adjust the wash length.
- Bespoke Jet Bot Combo: New robot vacuum that uses AI object recognition to avoid objects.
- Galaxy Book 4: The new Galaxy Book will have an Intel Core Ultra processor and NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 GPU.
- Microsoft Copilot: In March, you’ll be able to connect your Galaxy phone to the Galaxy Book 4 via Link to Windows to use Copilot.
- Galaxy S24 series: The Galaxy S24 series will get a feature later this year that allows owners to use the handsets as webcams.
Vehicles
- Ready Care: Ready Care is now able to use AI to map movements and identify cognitive alertness to send custom alerts and reminders to drivers. It can also tell the difference between an adult and child.
- Ready Vision: Ready Vision will display a HUD on your windshield using AR. It can also provide personalized recommendations for points of interest.
- Ready Upgrade: Drivers will get hardware and software upgrades for 18-24 months.
AI for Experiences
- SmartThings Map View: SmartThings can now intelligently map your home layout and furniture through connected devices like your robot vacuum. In March, Samsung plans to offer an upgraded 3D Map View viewable on TVs and mobile devices.
- Smart sensors: Smart sensors with AI capabilities can detect unusual situations in your home — like falls — and alert family and friends.
- SmartTag 2: The new SmartTag 2 can track activities and store names and addresses.
- Samsung Daily Plus: Samsung Daily Plus allows you to control your smart home and access Daily Plus services.
- Hyundai: SmartThings will now work with Hyundai and Kias to control your smart home from your car or control your car from your smart home.