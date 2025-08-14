Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Samsung has a new way you can get a Galaxy foldable at an actually affordable price

You can save over $600 on previous generation Galaxy foldables through the Certified Re-Newed program.
By

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 back panel
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has announced that it’s expanding its certified refurbished program to include Galaxy foldable devices for the first time.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now available as “Certified Re-Newed” phones exclusively from Samsung’s website.
  • Samsung specialists service the refurbished phones with genuine parts, including a new battery, and they come with a one-year warranty.

If you’ve been eyeing a Galaxy foldable phone but balked at the price, Samsung has some good news. For the first time, the company is bringing its foldable devices to its Certified Re-Newed program, offering a cheaper way to get your hands on a Galaxy Z series phone.

As the press release outlines, Certified Re-Newed versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now available exclusively on Samsung’s website. This opens up the world of Galaxy foldables to a lot more people who might have found the original price tags a bit too much to swallow.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

So what kind of deals are we talking about? The original Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with a starting price of $1,799, but the refurbished model now kicks off at $1,169 for the 256GB version. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, which originally retailed for $999, is now available from just $649 for the same storage capacity. Those are pretty significant savings.

You might harbor fears that refurbished devices will be covered in scratches with a flickering screen, but Samsung says these phones deliver a “like-new” experience. They’re serviced by Samsung specialists using “100% genuine parts,” and even come with a brand-new battery. To address any lingering doubts, the devices are backed by Samsung’s one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The two foldables might be a couple of generations back now, but they were well-regarded when they first launched. When we reviewed them at the time, we were big fans of the Z Fold 5’s flat-folding hinge and powerful performance. We also heaped praise on the Z Flip 5 for its improved Flex Window and solid build quality.

News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.