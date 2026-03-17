Samsung could swap its own Galaxy displays for cheaper alternatives

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may source around 15 million OLED panels from CSOT for some of its upcoming Galaxy A and FE phone displays.

The change is reportedly driven by rising memory costs and cheaper display pricing from Chinese suppliers.

The move sidelines Samsung Display for some Galaxy phones and has reportedly caused internal friction.

Rising RAM costs are starting to squeeze smartphone makers, and even Samsung isn’t immune. Instead of passing those costs straight on to you, the company appears to be making some behind-the-scenes changes — including who actually makes the displays for its Galaxy phones.

According to a report from The Elec, citing industry sources, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division has ordered around 15 million OLED panels from Chinese manufacturer China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). These are expected to appear in upcoming mid-range devices, including Galaxy A-series phones and some Fan Edition models.

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Cost-cutting measures are understandable in this climate, but the shift here is important because of the supplier that’s missing out. Samsung has typically relied on its own display arm, Samsung Display, for OLED panels across much of its lineup — including mid-range phones — to keep tight control over quality and supply.

But the numbers explain the decision. CSOT’s panels are said to be at least 20% cheaper, making them appealing as memory prices rise, pushing up overall production costs. Displays are one of the few areas where Samsung has the flexibility to cut expenses.

The decision has reportedly caused internal friction, with Samsung Display attempting to challenge it. That effort didn’t succeed, suggesting Samsung is willing to look beyond its own components to stay competitive.

This doesn’t necessarily mean any noticeable change in quality, but it does underline the severity of the RAM crisis. It also means, for better or worse, your next mid-range Samsung phone might not have a Samsung-made display.

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