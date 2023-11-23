Samsung phones in 2025 might feature a new type of OLED panel

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is said to be working on blue phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) panels for 2025 phones.

The panels are expected to reduce power consumption compared to OLEDs in use today.

Samsung was previously expected to use blue PHOLED panels on its 2024 foldable phones, but the company still needs to cross significant hurdles before these displays can be commercialized.

Samsung might introduce a new kind of OLED panel on its phones in the second half of 2025. Termed blue phosphorescent OLED, also known as PHOLED, these panels are said to greatly reduce power consumption compared to OLEDs in use today.

The company presently deploys green and red phosphorescent sub-pixels, but blue diodes still use fluorescent materials. The new blue phosphorescent diodes are said to offer an internal luminous efficiency of 100% compared to 25% on fluorescent materials.

It was previously predicted that blue phosphorescent OLED panels would be applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in 2024. However, The Elec reports there’s been a delay in their development, pushing Samsung to use them only in 2025. That means we might see these new, more power-efficient OLED panels on Samsung’s foldable phones two years from now.

Currently, Samsung’s plans to be the first to develop blue phosphorescent OLEDs seem to have hit a significant snag. The lifespan of the panels, as they stand today, is only 55% of the OLEDs using fluorescent blue diodes.

This is the reason why some display experts believe the new material may not become mainstream. Either way, Samsung is expected to press on with the development of blue phosphorescent OLEDs, simply to be the first in the industry to mass produce them and possibly secure market advantage for the future.

