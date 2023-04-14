Samsung confirms its Keyboard app caused One UI 5.1's battery drain issues

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series, the company also released its One UI 5.1 update for its eligible older devices. But after installing the update, owners started noticing that their batteries were draining faster. Now we know why the batteries were dying so fast.

In a post on the Samsung Thailand community page, a community moderator confirmed that the Samsung Keyboard app was responsible for the excess battery usage. According to the moderator, this issue was specifically caused by “some additional qualifying process (related to stickers and emojis).”

After discovering the issue, Samsung pushed out an update for the app to fix the problem. The latest version of the app (v5.6.10.31) is currently available in the Galaxy Store and has been out since March 2. There’s a good chance the app already installed this update for you. But in case it didn’t, here’s how you can manually install the update on your device.

Galaxy Store > Menu > Updates > Samsung Keyboard > Update

Samsung Keyboard > Settings > About Samsung Keyboard > Tap Update button.

As the moderator notes, the update button won’t appear if the app was already automatically updated. Even if you use a different keyboard app, you’ll still want to install this update as Samsung’s app could still drain your battery.