The Samsung Bar Plus 256GB flash drive drops to best price yet at $19.99

A flash drive is a handy device to have in the side pocket of your work or school bag. You never know when you might need to transfer files quickly, but you also don’t want to fork out big money for this addition to your kit. That’s why this Samsung Bar Plus 256GB flash drive deal caught our eye. At just $19.99 in today’s Amazon promotion, the external storage option has never been cheaper. Samsung Bar Plus 256GB Flash Drive for $19.99 ($7 off)

The Amazon page shows this as a $7 discount, and while that’s still over 25%, it also doesn’t tell the full story. The Bar Plus has been available for a few years now and once sold for $85 on the retail site. It’s as useful now as it was then, but less than one-quarter of the price.

The deal is on the largest storage capacity model of the Samsung Bar Plus, and the device uses V-NAND technology to deliver enhanced read/write performance. The USB 3.1 drive offers fast data transfer speeds of up to 400 MBps, allowing for the quick movement of large files. For example, you can transfer a 3GB 4K UHD video to your PC in around ten seconds. Its durable metal body is both stylish and rugged, designed to protect your data against various environmental threats, including water, shocks, extreme temperatures, magnets, and X-rays. It also features a convenient key ring to keep it safe on the go.

We can’t say how long this record-low price will last, so hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

Comments