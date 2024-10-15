Samsung wants future phones to have no Settings menu at all

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung seems to be working on a new AI feature that will let you use your phone without ever opening the Settings menu.

It will reportedly predict settings you may wish to change based on your usage pattern.

Samsung is investing heavily in new AI features and experiences to give its phones an edge over the competition. In addition to the Galaxy AI features introduced earlier this year, the company has confirmed that it’s exploring new form factors for AI-powered devices that would offer users a more optimized combination of large screens and portability. But that only seems to be the beginning of Samsung’s AI endeavors.

The South Korean tech giant is reportedly working on a new AI experience that would let you use your smartphone without ever interacting with the Settings menu. According to ET News, the company plans to implement an AI feature on its devices “that can predict what consumers want in advance by improving the performance of ‘touch points’ such as keyboard and camera.”

Samsung devices already let you change various settings without opening the Settings menu using Bixby. However, this implementation requires users to trigger Bixby and issue a voice command. In contrast, the AI-powered solution could automatically change settings based on usage patterns.

If Samsung manages to execute this perfectly, the new AI experience could change the way we use our phones. But if the company rushes it to market, it may end up being incredibly frustrating to deal with. We don’t expect Samsung to release a half-baked solution, but the recent trend of companies releasing unfinished AI products in a bid to be the first to market has left us apprehensive.

