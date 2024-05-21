Today only: Huge 55% discount on the Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV

The real finds of the Discover Samsung sale are in the one-day deals, which offer unprecedented discounts for 24 hours. TV buyers won’t want to miss Tuesday’s offer, which is a massive 55% price drop on the Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV. The screen is down to an all-time low price of $1,249 until midnight. Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,249.99 ($1,550 off)

It’s a crazy makdown on what is a state-of-the-art smart TV, and you can even get it professionally mounted for free. The service usually costs $120 more, but you’ll see the option to add it for free in the sale.

The QLED 4K Smart TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its Quantum Dot technology, delivering 100% color volume and over a billion shades for lifelike colors. The Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling ensures clarity and depth, transforming content into 4K resolution. Dual LED backlighting provides balanced colors beyond the confines of the screen, while Quantum HDR enhances details and contrast for a cinematic feel.

Other nice features include the Motion Xcelerator for even smoother action scenes, Object Tracking Sound Lite for audio that follows on-screen movement, a sleek AirSlim design, and an eco-friendly SolarCell Remote.

The only downside to this fantastic deal is that you’ll have to decide within hours. You can check it out for yourself by hitting the widget above.

