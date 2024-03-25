More than 50% off the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo

The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo made our list of the best wireless chargers for 2024 at its full $90 retail price, so it’s a bit of a steal at today’s deal rate of just $39.99 on Amazon. The $50 discount is the best offer on the device in months and takes it to within $1 of its all-time low price. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $39.99 ($50 off)

There’s a similarly impressive markdown on another variation of the highly-rated charger, with the single-pad configuration down from $59.99 to only $29.99. This matches the more affordable version’s best price ever.

The Charger Duo does what it says in the title, fueling two devices simultaneously with up to 15W of Fast Charging, compatible with both USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging standards. Its sleek, compact design ensures it fits seamlessly into smaller spaces, and a built-in cooling system ensures devices are charged rapidly without overheating. Intuitive LED indicators provide immediate feedback on charging status, with the option to dim the lights for undisturbed sleep.

We don’t know if this deal will last an hour or a week, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

