Save over $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in the Samsung sale
The Discover Samsung Spring Sale wraps up this weekend, but that means you still have time to catch the best deals from the event. A standout offer for us is the potential savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. You can stack instant savings with trade-in credit to save over $1,000 on the most powerful Samsung tablet.
Every variation of the Galaxy Tab S9 series has a markdown of at least $100 in the sale. That goes as high as $220 off when you look at the top configuration of the Tab S9 Ultra. On top of that, you can save as much as $800 when you trade in your old device.
Stacking these two bonuses means that you can pick up the base model of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which usually retails for $1,200 for as low as $299.99. That’s a discount of $900, and it goes even higher if you go for one of the larger capacity models of the Android tablet.
The max trade-in value you can get on the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 is $650, but when you combine that with the $100 instant savings, it’s possible to buy the slate and have as little as $49.99 outstanding to pay.
The sale ends soon, so hit the widget above to find out how much you can save on the top-tier tablets.