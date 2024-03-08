Save over $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in the Samsung sale

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Discover Samsung Spring Sale wraps up this weekend, but that means you still have time to catch the best deals from the event. A standout offer for us is the potential savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. You can stack instant savings with trade-in credit to save over $1,000 on the most powerful Samsung tablet. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from $299.99 ($900 off)

Every variation of the Galaxy Tab S9 series has a markdown of at least $100 in the sale. That goes as high as $220 off when you look at the top configuration of the Tab S9 Ultra. On top of that, you can save as much as $800 when you trade in your old device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The largest Tab S9 The laptop-sized AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has Vision Boost. At 14.6-inches, this is the largest tablet in the Tab S9 line, and the Snapdragon processor and S Pen combo is powerful enough to meet all your productivity needs. See price at Samsung Save $100.00

Stacking these two bonuses means that you can pick up the base model of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which usually retails for $1,200 for as low as $299.99. That’s a discount of $900, and it goes even higher if you go for one of the larger capacity models of the Android tablet.

The max trade-in value you can get on the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 is $650, but when you combine that with the $100 instant savings, it’s possible to buy the slate and have as little as $49.99 outstanding to pay.

The sale ends soon, so hit the widget above to find out how much you can save on the top-tier tablets.

