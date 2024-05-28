Sale bring record 33% savings on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We were more than a little impressed with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus when we ran it through its paces. The $450 price tag was one of the few factors we took issue with, so the chance to pick it up for just $299.99 in this Garmin sale is too good to miss. Garmin Venu 2 Plus for $299.99 ($150 off)

This is easily the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the smartwatch, having never previously seen it sell for under $330 at the height of other promotions. As you would expect from Garmin, the fitness features are excellent, with its Health Snapshot feature recording heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more, offering a comprehensive health overview. Clinically validated ECG capabilities add a layer of heart monitoring, while the AMOLED display ensures everything is vibrantly displayed.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also introduces the ability to make and receive phone calls directly from the wrist, enhanced by support for Google Assistant, Bixby, and Siri for voice control. The watch supports music storage for up to 650 songs and includes Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Battery life is solid, and rapid charging provides a full day of use with just ten minutes of charging.

The device would make a thoughtful Father’s Day gift or a treat to help you on your own fitness mission. Check out the deal for yourself via the widget above.

