How to rotate your screen on Android
The majority of mobile apps available on Android are available for use in portrait or landscape mode. This is to say you can view content horizontally or vertically. Typically, you just tilt your phone to the side to rotate the screen. However, if this isn’t working for you, there’s an easy fix. Let’s go over how to rotate your screen on Android.
To rotate your screen on Android, open Quick Settings by dragging down the notification bar at the top. Tap the Auto-Rotate button to enable or disable automatic screen rotation.
How to rotate your screen on Android
Rotating your Android device’s screen is possible via the “Auto-Rotate” setting. Some manufacturers like OPPO and Xiaomi employ Android skins that change the naming system. For example, in some cases, Auto-Rotate is referred to as “Lock orientation.”
Anyhow, Auto-Rotate is available from the Quick Settings menu or within Settings.
Quick Settings
- Drag down from the top of your screen to open the Quick Settings menu on your Android device.
- Tap the Auto-Rotate bubble within Quick Settings. In some cases, this setting may appear as “Lock orientation.”
Settings
- Drag down from the top of your screen.
- Tap the gear-shaped Settings button.
- Within Settings, go to Display.
- Find the Auto-rotate screen setting. Tap the slider to enable or disable the function.