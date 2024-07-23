The latest Roomba has a dock that can do virtually anything

Supplied by iRobot

iRobot recently launched two new Essential-branded robot vacuum cleaners, offering sub-$300 prices. What if you want a more premium addition for your smart home? That’s where the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot and AutoWash Dock come in.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot offers the company’s AutoWash Dock, which can do more than just charge the vacuum cleaner. More specifically, iRobot says the dock can refill the vacuum cleaner’s mopping tank, wash and dry the mop pad, self-clean, and empty dirt from the vacuum into an enclosed bag. The company says this dock can hold up to seven days of water to wash the mop pad and self-clean, and it’s able to handle up to 60 days of dirt/debris emptying.

What about the robot vacuum cleaner itself? Of course, a fancy robovac dock doesn’t mean much if the vacuum cleaner isn’t up to scratch. But the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot brings some notable features to the table. iRobot says the new vacuum offers an edge-sweeping brush for better corner cleaning and two rubber brushes for different floor types and to avoid tangled pet hair. Furthermore, the company says suction power is automatically increased when carpets are detected, while it also lifts the mop to the top of the robot when rugs are detected to prevent wet messes.

Other notable features include improved dirt detection so the robot will make multiple cleaning passes in dirty areas, faster home mapping, and obstacle/pet poop avoidance.

The new robot vacuum cleaner will also gain Matter support in Q4 2024, which should enable more seamless smart home integration. In any event, the new vacuum cleaner supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri devices.

Like the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot? Well, iRobot says it’s now available to pre-order at a starting price of $1,399, with shipments taking place from August.

