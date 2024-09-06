Roku's latest feature rips off Samsung's pricey Frame TVs

Supplied by Roku

TL;DR Roku has revealed Roku Backdrops, a feature heavily inspired by Samsung’s Frame TVs.

This feature displays classic art and other images when your Roku TV is off.

Samsung’s Frame TVs are designed to look like framed paintings. They also display fancy artwork and photos after you hit the power button. These TVs are very expensive, though, but Roku is bringing this wallpaper feature to its own devices.

Roku announced Roku Backdrops this week, delivering a catalog of classic art, photographs, and more as a slideshow on supported devices. The company says you can create a gallery of desired images or a pre-generated gallery based on your favorite artist, museum, and more. You can also add your own images to the gallery if you wish.

Roku TV users can enable Backdrops via the Settings menu or the Backdrops app which appears in the app drawer. Once enabled, tapping the power button will show the Backdrops instead of a black screen. You can also view Backdrops by starting it manually.

Roku Backdrops will be available in the next few weeks on Roku-branded TVs and third-party TVs running the Roku platform. The company says Roku streaming players and stream bars will get the feature in the fall.

